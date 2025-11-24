By Ross Moyo

A call has been made to Fiscal and Monetary Authorities to reduce taxes that Telcos pay thereby paving the way for the lowering of data.Minister of ICT, Hon Tatenda Mavetera has revealed government is addressing data costs and blatant worries about the exorbitant cost of internet access to many, encouraging Ministry of Finance and the central bank to be reasonable on taxes telecommunications firms pay to come up with ways to make data more affordable for the majority who cannot afford it.

Speaking at the second edition of TechnoMag’s Tech Convergence Fora, Zimbabwe’s youthful ICT Minister confirmed it was every Zimbabwe’s right to access cheap data.

“Yes, people want cheaper data, and rightly so. But it’s a journey that begins with steps. We must appreciate the strides our service providers are making.”

Minister Mavetera also revealed that her Ministry has called on the Treasury boss Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube and the apex Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to consider the plight of expensive data by climbing down on charges or getting rid of specific taxes on telecom operators and service providers so as to encourage investment and lower costs for consumers countrywide.

“By creating a more supportive fiscal environment, we can attract investment, lower operational costs, and accelerate connectivity in underserved areas,” she said.

Mavetera also highlighted the significance of shared telecommunications infrastructure, adding that the success of the Universal Services Fund’s tower relocation program and the push for infrastructure sharing among telecom operators can assist to reduce duplication and also avail more affordable data , particularly in rural communities and such underserved areas.