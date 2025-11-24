By Ross Moyo

Government has removed CBCA certificate demand to Import licence, and in the process also decentralized licence application following panic buying of cement after prices shot up.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in a press statement assuring Stakeholders on mitigation measures government has taken in light of this onslaught.The ministry stated that, “In line with the Ease of Doing Business, import licenses will be issued out in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Gweru Offices.To expedite the processing of the

permits, the Minister of Industry and Commerce has waivered the

requirement for a CBCA certificate for the period up to 20December 2025.

In its communique dated 24 November the Ministry of Industry jotted eleven points to be noted in the following:

“1. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce takes this opportunity toadvise the nation on the recent Cement shortages and the measures being

taken byGovernment to address the same.

2. The nation has been experiencing constrained supply of cement due to a number of factors converging at the same critical period. Noteworthy is the limited domestic production due to widespread shortage of clinker across the cement industry. At the same period, some of the players like

SinoZimbabwe were on scheduled maintenance while others like PPC and Lafarge had plant breakdowns.

It is paramount to note the construction boom by both public and private sector under the Second Republicand this sector has seen the demand

for cement nearly trebling from the 2017 levels, signaling strong growth

reflecting a growing economy. This has similarly attracted huge investments into the sector, with one new entrant starting operations

end of 2024 and 2 new players coming into operation during the course of 2025, both in Hwange.

Our current production is still not adequate to meet our current and growing demand for cement causing mismatch between demand and supply. Furthermore, the increase in demand for cement in Zambia,

which has been contributing to nearly 90% of our imports, is causing Zimbabwean trucks to be delayed at the loading point in Zambia.

It is disturbing to note the speculative and criminal nature by some individuals and businesses who are taking advantage of this temporary setback to fleece our people, charging exorbitant and ridiculous prices.This behaviour should not be tolerated and we appeal to such

individuals to uphold good business ethics and principles.

To alleviate the shortages as well as stabilising the recent price

increases, the Ministry is allowing importation of cement through increased issuance of import licenses.The Ministry has since issued a

total of 145 000 MT of import licences from the beginning of October 2025 todate. The measure is starting to bear fruits and we are advised

by a number of players who are importing that the product has started

arriving.We wish to advise also that ZIMRA is carrying out a loss control

program of following up on cement importers who did not pay surtax and

hence the clearance of trucks at Chirundu is stillquite slow.

7. However, it is pleasing to note that Sino Zimbabwe has since resumed

production and players in the industry have started picking up the product. PPCZimbabwe also indicated that their Bulawayo plant, which had broken down, has since been repaired and now they are in

production.

The cement industry, h a s advised Government that they have not increased their prices and that the public should avoid panic buying, which may result in serious losses on their part.

Stakeholders are being advised that one would require an import license to import cement into the country.In line with the Ease of Doing Business, import licenses will be issued out in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Gweru Offices.To expedite the processing of the

The Ministry wishes toadvise the public that the medium to long term cement plan will see Zimbabwe moving into production surplus before the end of 2026 with major investments coming into production. We expect another major investment to come into production towards the

end of 2026 going into 2027. These investments will almost double our

current supply and create opportunities to explore the regional markets. 11. All other requirements as stated below for applying for import licenses

are still in place: Application Letter

ProformaInvoice

Current ZIMRA Tax Cleararnce

Current Standard Development FundReceipt CR14

Certificate of Incorporation (CR6)

TheUSD 100 Licence Fee is paid in ZiG equivalent”

The ministry added their contact details Inserted 24 November 2025h

MINISTER OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE

24 NOV 2025

P.BAG 7708, CAUSEWAY ZIMBABWE

MukwatiBuilding

Cnr Livingstone Ave/ Fifth Street, P. Bag 7740

Causeway, Harare

Tel 242707540/791823/7 02 737/ 702 733 Website www.mic.gov.zw,

Email: [email protected]

X: @Min_o_f1C