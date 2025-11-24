*By Ross Moyo*

Dandemutande’s newly launched Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution promises to revolutionize business connectivity with its robust security features and network management capabilities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch event at Maize and Mingle, Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube highlighted the benefits of Software Defined-Wide Area Network, stating:

“And in addition to that everyone is talking about cyber security, and the like so in this box is the inbuilt intelligence that looks at the traffic that is coming through looks for threats looks for cyber threats and be able to mitigate those threats.”

The Dandemutande CEO added, “but also it will then be able to put into the system agility, for instance as you heard from the testimonies from one of our big customers, is if you have got a branch network you don’t need to have dedicated links in 62 or 78 branches you just have to make sure that you are controlling all this from one point and when you do that you have got visibility to all the 62 branches in terms of what type of traffic is going through, where is it coming from, what’s the destination of that traffic.”

According to CEO Ncube, SD-WAN’s inbuilt intelligence enhances cybersecurity by detecting and mitigating threats in real-time, providing businesses with peace of mind. The solution also enables centralized management, allowing companies to control and monitor their entire branch network from a single point, eliminating the need for dedicated links at each location.

“With SD-WAN, businesses gain complete visibility into their network traffic, enabling informed decision-making and optimized network performance,” Ncube added.

The SD-WAN solution is set to transform how businesses manage their networks, offering enhanced security, agility, and cost savings. Dandemutande’s innovative approach positions the company at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s telecommunications industry.