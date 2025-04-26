Econet Wireless Wins Top 3 Award at The ZITF 2025

Econet Wireless has won the most experiential Exhibit at the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), alongside additional prestigious awards for best thematic display, and best in ICT, solidifying its reputation as a leading innovator in Zimbabwe’s tech space.

The awards were announced by ZITF Chief Executive Officer Dr. N. Ndebele yesterday, following the exhibition’s business days held from April 21 to 23, under the theme “INDUSTRIALISATION: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

Econet’s stand stood out with its vibrant mix of interactive technology and engaging experiences. A key highlight was the virtual reality (VR) gaming zone, where visitors could purchase $2 worth of airtime to enjoy a fun, immersive game, merging entertainment with the brand’s digital services.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Econet Media and Corporate Affairs Executive Fungai Mandiveyi, said the company was grateful for the awards, and thanked its customers and different stakeholders for their continued support.

“We are super grateful to God for the awards and the recognition, which I believe would not be possible without the continued support of our customers, channel partners and various stakeholders, both private and public (the government).

“This is also obviously a reflection of the strong leadership at Econet, right from the top, and the hard work of all our staff teams across the business,” said Mandiveyi, who received the coveted Overall Best Stand award, together with the company’s GM for Marketing, Mrs Tariro Muchena.

They also had the Yemurai and EcoChat AI section, where Econet demonstrated how their artificial intelligence is being used to enhance customer engagement. Visitors were guided through the capabilities of the AI tools and how they are designed to respond to local contexts and user needs.

Econet’s exhibit was praised for being both experiential and thematically relevant, aligning perfectly with the fair’s focus on industrialisation. The use of digital tools, combined with compelling storytelling and a well thought out stand layout, set Econet apart from other exhibitors.

The triple win not only highlights Econet’s commitment to innovation but also reinforces its leadership in shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future.