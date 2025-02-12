Battery Stalemate: Why Apple and Samsung Are Sticking with the Status Quo

For years, smartphone innovation has been a game of incremental upgrades. Faster processors, better cameras, and more refined software experiences have dominated the headlines. But one area that has seen frustrating stagnation is battery technology. Nowhere was this more evident than in Samsung’s recent Galaxy S25 series announcement, where battery advancements were conspicuously absent.

Despite rumors of a leap to silicon-carbon batteries a promising next-gen technology the Galaxy S25 lineup stuck with the same battery sizes and charging speeds we’ve seen since the Galaxy S20 era. Even the S25+ only received a minor capacity bump. Apple, too, has remained on the sidelines, favoring efficiency improvements rather than pushing battery hardware forward. So why are the biggest players in the industry holding back?

The Silicon-Carbon Revolution That Didn’t Happen (Yet)

Silicon-carbon batteries are a significant evolution of the traditional lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells used in smartphones for over a decade. By replacing graphite with silicon in the anode, these batteries offer a much higher energy density. In simple terms, they can pack more power into the same physical space, allowing for either longer battery life or slimmer devices.

We saw this innovation materialize in the OnePlus 13, which launched with an impressive 6,000mAh battery despite no notable increase in physical size. This means OnePlus had the option to either extend battery life significantly or maintain the same capacity while using the extra space for other components. The benefits don’t stop there. Silicon-carbon batteries also support faster charging speeds and improved stability, addressing long-standing swelling issues that plagued early iterations of silicon-based batteries.

Given these clear advantages, Samsung’s decision to stick with the same 5,000mAh battery in the S25 Ultra—unchanged from the S20 Ultra—felt like a missed opportunity. The disappointment is even more pronounced when considering how close the endurance gap is between the OnePlus 13 and the S25 Ultra. Despite its 20% larger battery, the OnePlus 13 only outlasts the S25 Ultra by about an hour in real-world tests.

Why Apple and Samsung Are Waiting

So, if silicon-carbon batteries are ready for prime time, why haven’t Apple, Samsung, or even Google jumped on board? The answer likely comes down to three key factors: cost, production scale, and risk management.

1. Cost and Scalability

Silicon-carbon batteries are more expensive to produce than traditional lithium-ion cells. While companies like OnePlus can experiment with this tech on a smaller scale, industry giants like Samsung and Apple operate on a different level. These companies ship hundreds of millions of devices annually, meaning any new technology must be both cost-effective and scalable before it makes financial sense.

2. Durability and Safety Concerns

Silicon’s biggest drawback is that it expands and contracts significantly during charge cycles, which can lead to structural degradation over time. While the addition of carbon helps mitigate these issues, silicon-carbon batteries are still relatively new in mass consumer electronics. Manufacturers likely want more real-world data before committing to a widespread rollout especially Samsung, which still bears the scars of the Galaxy Note 7 battery fiasco.

3. Apple’s Cautious Approach

Apple rarely adopts new battery technologies before they have been thoroughly tested and optimized. Instead, the company has consistently focused on efficiency improvements through software and chip design. This approach has allowed iPhones to maintain solid battery life despite relatively modest battery capacities. If Apple is waiting, it’s likely because it isn’t convinced silicon-carbon batteries are ready for mass production just yet.

The Shift Is Coming

Despite the current stagnation, signs indicate that both Apple and Samsung are preparing to make the jump. Rumors suggest Samsung is planning to equip the Galaxy S26 with silicon-carbon batteries, with potential capacity increases up to 7,000mAh. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly confident that the technology has matured and could introduce slimmer batteries in the iPhone 17 lineup.

This move would not only enable longer battery life but could also allow for thinner devices possibly paving the way for an “iPhone 17 Air.” If Apple moves first, history suggests Samsung won’t be far behind. There’s even speculation that Samsung has been holding out to introduce silicon-carbon batteries in the rumored Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner variant expected later this year.

For now, the battery stalemate continues. But with the biggest players finally investing in this long-overdue evolution, it won’t be long before smartphone batteries finally get the upgrade they deserve.