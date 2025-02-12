Public Notice: NetOne Warns Customers of Ongoing Scam

NetOne has issued a public alert regarding a fraudulent message circulating among its customers, claiming to offer free data in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary. The notice, which has been shared widely on social media, warns that scammers are impersonating NetOne to deceive users.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The scam message promises recipients 150GB of Facebook data and instructs them to send a text to accept the offer. However, NetOne emphasizes that this communication is not legitimate and urges customers to refrain from responding to such unsolicited messages.

In their official statement, NetOne reassured customers that all genuine communications will be made through their verified channels. “We take the security of our customers very seriously,” the statement read. “Please be reminded that we use our Official Platforms to communicate any new offers and updates.”



NetOne has also advised users to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious messages or calls to the authorities. The company is currently investigating the source of the scam and has urged customers to share the warning with friends and family to prevent further victimization.