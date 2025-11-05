Simon Chimutsotso, CEO of Dark Fibre, is scheduled to present on the challenges and opportunities facing Starlink distributors and resellers at the Tech Convergence Forum on November 7, 2025. The event will attract industry leaders and stakeholders from across the telecommunications sector.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Chimutsotso’s presentation will focus on the evolving landscape of satellite internet distribution, specifically examining the hurdles that resellers encounter, such as supply chain disruptions and increasing competition. He will also explore the significant opportunities that arise from the growing demand for high-speed internet, particularly in underserved markets.

The fora aims to foster collaboration among industry players, providing a platform for discussing innovative solutions and strategies to enhance distribution networks and service delivery. Attendees can expect insights into how resellers can effectively navigate the current market challenges and leverage partnerships with Starlink to drive growth.

The event is poised to be a key gathering for those interested in the future of telecommunications and satellite internet, with Chimutsotso’s insights expected to spark valuable discussions among participants.