All Set In Manicaland For Digitalize Zimbabwe Expo

The Digitalize Zimbabwe Expo is set to take place in Mutare at Mikeles Park on June 27th and 28th, marking a significant event in Zimbabwe’s efforts to enhance digitalization. The expo is in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, aiming to bring together stakeholders from various industries to promote digital transformation.

ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera will attend the event on both days, highlighting the government’s dedication towards accelerating digital transformation and supporting key initiatives that will help build Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

Pascal Kwaramba, a member of the Digitalize Zimbabwe Committee, emphasized the importance of inclusiveness in the expo. “Our partnership with the Ministry of ICTs and Courier Services is to make sure that our stakeholders who are involved in digital infrastructure are directly connected to the people they serve,” Kwaramba said. “These expos serve as a platform to bridge the digital divide and foster understanding among various stakeholders.”

The expo will feature a wide range of exhibitors showcasing their products and services. “We have a wide range of exhibitors coming through to showcase their products and services,” Kwaramba noted. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the latest services and solutions provided by various companies.

Kwaramba encouraged members of the community to attend the expo to learn more about digital technologies and how they can enhance their lives. “We encourage all members of the community who want to understand more about our daily service providers and how digital technologies can enhance their lives to come through and meet the people behind these services,” he said.