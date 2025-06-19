Microsoft, And Tarana Join Forces to Expand Wireless Broadband Across Rural Africa

Microsoft and U.S.-based wireless tech firm Tarana have partnered to fast-track affordable broadband rollout across rural Africa, tackling the continent’s persistent digital divide with next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology.

The collaboration aims to support internet service providers with low-cost, government-approved telecom equipment, backed by training and technical support. Through Microsoft’s Airband Initiative and Tarana’s cutting-edge wireless platform, the partnership is poised to connect underserved areas where fewer than 30% of people have reliable internet access.

“Access to affordable, secure broadband infrastructure is essential for unlocking economic opportunity through digital access across Africa,” said Microsoft in a statement.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Tarana’s ngFWA technology, already deployed by over 250 operators worldwide, offers fiber-class speeds even in hard-to-reach, non-line-of-sight conditions, a critical feature for Africa’s remote terrains. The solution also bypasses the high cost and long timelines of traditional fiber installations.

By joining efforts, the two companies will help reduce the cost of broadband deployment in rural markets while empowering local providers to bring life-changing connectivity to communities that need it most.

The initiative reflects a growing push to close Africa’s digital gap, which remains a major barrier to education, business innovation, healthcare, and economic inclusion.