Facebook Users Face Account Lockout, Prompted to Set Up Two-Step Verification

This added security measure aims to protect user accounts from unauthorized access.A growing number of Facebook users are reporting issues accessing their accounts, with the platform requiring them to create a two-step verification code to regain access.

While this may cause temporary inconvenience, experts say it’s a crucial step in safeguarding online accounts.

To resolve the issue, users can follow Facebook’s account recovery process, which includes the following steps:

1. Go to Facebook’s account recovery page

2. Follow the prompts to verify your identity

3. Set up two-factor authentication (2FA)

4. Create a strong password

Additionally, Facebook’s support page offers guidance and troubleshooting steps for users experiencing difficulties.

This move is part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts to enhance account security and protect user data.

By enabling 2FA, users add an extra layer of protection, making it more challenging for hackers to access their accounts.