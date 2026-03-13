By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate of 84.55% is expected to support AI adoption in the country, Minister Mavetera said.

The government has made significant progress in expanding digital infrastructure, including the fibre backbone, which has surpassed the 14,000km mark.

“It is my honour to introduce the Guest of Honour for today’s launch. He is a visionary leader and the architect of Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into a full digital economy by the year 2030. His guidance has seen Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rise to 84.55% in the fourth quarter of 2025 on course to reach 100% before the year 2030,” the Minister praised President Mnangagwa while addressing today’s Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy launched by the President at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, Mashonaland West Province under the theme, “Harnessing AI for Inclusive National Development.”

“We are committed to ensuring that our citizens have access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity,” Minister Mavetera said.

The government has launched various initiatives to promote digital inclusion, including the Digital Skills Ambassadors program and the cyberus cybersecurity training program.

The AI Strategy is expected to create new opportunities for Zimbabweans to participate in the global digital economy.

Ministry of ICT is working hand in glove alongside Telcos and interested parties, toward a National AI Innovation Fund that will support local innovations including Artificial Intelligence startups.

The fund will provide funding and mentorship to AI startups, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.

The government is committed to working with the private sector to drive AI adoption and promote digital transformation.

The National AI Strategy is a key component of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into a full digital economy.