AI In Journalism Is Inevitable, Brace Up: ZOCC Chairperson

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming newsrooms worldwide, and journalists must adapt or risk being left behind. Recently at a world press freedom day event during a discussion on AI from a practical point, industry experts emphasized that AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day reality that journalists must embrace to enhance efficiency, storytelling, and investigative reporting.

Speaking as a moderator during the event, radio personality Yeolanda Sigauke, highlighted how AI is reshaping journalism.

“By embracing AI, journalists can focus on high-level tasks such as investigation, analysis, and even storytelling,” she said.

“AI tools are helping journalists uncover insights and automate routine tasks and create engaging stories”

From data mining to automated transcription, AI tools are helping reporters sift through vast amounts of information quickly. Newsrooms are increasingly relying on AI-powered platforms to generate summaries, fact-check, and even draft basic reports asks that once consumed valuable time.

Zimbabwe Online Content Creators chairperson (ZOCC), Mr Toneo Toneo, warned that AI adoption is not a matter of choice but necessity.

“AI is going to be inevitable. We are not going to be given an option whether we are going to adopt or ignore it,” he stated.

He added that rather than resisting, journalists should brainstorm on how best to harness AI’s potential.

“We should be strategizing on how best we can harness this opportunity… when it comes, you don’t want to be the last media house trying to jump on the bandwagon. It’s not time to be resisting,” Mr Toneo added.

The ZOCC chairperson also mentioned that AI is never going to replace traditional journalist, pointing out that the human factor is always going to be there because AI is not creating anything, it feeds off what we put on the internet. It’s using what we are people are giving it.

However, Problem Masawi, a journalist from Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), pointed out that many media professionals have a limited understanding of AI’s full potential.

“When we speak of AI, most people think it’s just Meta, ChatGPT, or DeepSeek, but there are many, many tools that we can use in the newsroom that are useful,” he said.

Masawi also stressed the need for academic institutions to integrate AI training into journalism curricula because newsrooms are already making use of the technology.

Despite its benefits, the adoption of AI in newsrooms faces financial hurdles. Many media houses, especially in developing regions, rely on free AI tools because they cannot afford premium versions with advanced features. This limitation raises concerns about the quality and reliability of AI-generated content.

Gibson Nyikadzino, another media practitioner, emphasized the need to maintain professionalism in an increasingly AI-driven industry because those within the profession especially in Zimbabwe are operating in a volatile environment.

With misinformation and deepfakes on the rise, journalists must ensure that AI tools are used responsibly. Fact-checking and editorial oversight remain crucial to preserving credibility.

Dr. Moyo, another expert, stressed the importance of maintaining the human element in journalism stating: “We need to feel the human touch or know that AI has been used.”

While AI can generate reports and analyse data, it lacks the emotional intelligence, ethical judgment, and contextual understanding that human journalists bring. The best approach is a collaborative one where AI handles repetitive tasks, allowing journalists to focus on in-depth reporting, interviews, and nuanced storytelling.

As the industry evolves, one thing remains certain: AI will not replace journalists, but journalists who use AI will replace those who don’t. The time to brace up is now.