Community Media Struggles For a Voice In AI-Driven Newsroom

Community media remains at the margins of digital innovation, with little to no capacity to explore artificial intelligence (AI).

While mainstream media experiments with AI tools to enhance storytelling and newsroom efficiency, community radio stations, officially licensed only in 2020 are still grappling with basic digital literacy and access challenges. Their inclusion in the AI conversation, though symbolically acknowledged, remains largely aspirational.

Speaking at the World Press Freedom Day 2025, Sandra Mazunga, ZACRAS National Coordinator, painted a sobering picture of the sector’s readiness. “If mainstream media is still at the experimental stage with AI, what more of community media? We are still at baby steps,” she said. Her remarks echoed sentiments shared throughout the day, including in the keynote address, which highlighted community media as a vital but under-resourced pillar of press freedom.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“We’re not just talking about capacity to use AI, we’re asking, do our community radio stations even know what AI is?” she said. “There is a deep knowledge gap, worsened by the digital divide. We’re still far from accessing tools or even participating meaningfully in these innovations.”

Zimbabwe’s community radio model, rooted in grassroots ownership and civic engagement, has long faced operational hurdles funding, infrastructure, and regulatory restrictions among them. The discussion revealed that adding AI to the mix raises urgent questions around affordability and fairness. A single AI deployment could cost up to US$10,000 an investment many stations can’t dream of without external support.

Mazunga appealed to mainstream media players and policymakers to create a more inclusive digital ecosystem. “We look up to you, our big brothers. Let’s walk this AI journey together,” she said. “It’s encouraging to be recognized today, but recognition must lead to real support.”