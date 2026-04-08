Government officials have identified digital transformation as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 development agenda, highlighting rural connectivity as a critical area requiring accelerated investment.

In a briefing, policymakers said the rural economy’s contribution to national growth will depend heavily on access to reliable internet, digital financial services, and modern communication tools.

Officials argued that bridging the connectivity gap between urban and rural communities is essential for improving agricultural markets, expanding e-learning, and increasing the reach of public services.

The government is currently reviewing new models to support private-sector participation in rural ICT expansion, including infrastructure sharing agreements and community based digital hubs.

Authorities say enhanced digital access could unlock entrepreneurship opportunities in remote districts and help integrate rural producers into regional value chains.

Digital policy advocates have welcomed the renewed focus, saying the country cannot achieve upper middle income status without widespread access to digital technologies.