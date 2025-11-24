Zimbabwe’s AI and Innovation Week 2025 is set to commence tomorrow. The three-day event, running from Tuesday, November 25 to Thursday, November 27, is convened by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe. The gathering aims to translate the nation’s ambitious National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030) into tangible action, fostering an inclusive, AI-driven innovation ecosystem aligned with National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

The event will bring together a diverse cross-section of the nation’s key stakeholders, including ministers, policymakers, private-sector leaders, academics, and crucially, the country’s vibrant youth innovators. The central theme, “AI That Serves Development,” underscores a commitment to moving beyond hype and focusing on practical applications that strengthen governance, boost economic growth, and directly improve the daily lives of citizens.

UNDP Zimbabwe Deputy Resident Representative Challa Getachew set a confident tone ahead of the event, stating, “Zimbabwe is ready for AI. We are actively building the future of the digital economy, and AI is a catalyst for that transformation.” He emphasised that the week is designed to ensure AI becomes a driving force for economic transformation, improved service delivery, and human development for every Zimbabwean.

The programme is structured to deliver concrete outcomes. It will commence with an AI for Government Capacity Building Bootcamp, equipping ministries and regulators with the knowledge to operationalise the National AI Strategy. This will be followed by an Ecosystem Engagement and Innovation Showcase, a dynamic day dedicated to consolidating Zimbabwe’s innovation landscape. Activities will include the finals of the MineTech Innovation Challenge and the Lithium Value Chain Hackathon, presentations of sectoral AI roadmaps by ministers, and demonstrations of youth-led AI prototypes. The week will conclude with a high-level closing ceremony and awards session.

The event spotlights the critical role of youth, with over 270 young applicants for the MineTech challenge alone.

“Youth are not just recipients of information, they are innovators,” Getachew stated.

The week will also showcase real-world AI applications already making an impact in Zimbabwe, from predictive safety in mining and AI-enabled health supply chains to agricultural drones and anti-poaching tools.

Financing this innovation pipeline is a key focus. A blended finance model, featuring a US$10,000 seed commitment from CBZ and UNDP milestone-based awards, is designed to de-risk and scale promising ideas. “We seed promising ideas, help teams become bankable, and then crowd in additional investors. This is how Zimbabwe will scale its digital economy,” explained UNDP Senior Economist Alex Warren-Rodríguez.

With a firm eye on sustainable and inclusive growth, the week also addresses foundational needs. Violet Katiyo, UNDP Head of Exploration, noted, “To build the future workforce, we must start now—primary schools, teachers, rural youth. Inclusion is non-negotiable.”