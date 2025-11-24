The United Arab Emirates in a landmark announcement at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, has pledged USD$1 billion investment to deploy advanced artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services across Africa. The initiative, designed to bridge the digital divide and accelerate development, marks one of the largest single commitments to AI capacity-building on the continent.

The AI for development initiative was unveiled by UAE Minister of State, Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, during the summit hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The program aims to directly support African nations in achieving their national development priorities by integrating AI into critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and climate adaptation.

“My country is actively accelerating innovation to enhance productivity and drive significant advancements in the global economy, with a strong commitment to developing responsible and inclusive AI for the benefit of everyone,” Al Hajeri stated at the summit.

He positioned the investment as a cornerstone for humanity’s future, not merely a technological upgrade.

The comprehensive funding is expected to have a multi-faceted impact. It will focus on developing robust digital infrastructure, improving the efficiency and reach of public services, and boosting overall economic productivity. A key component of the plan is to provide African partners with access to vital AI computing power, specialised technical expertise, and fostering international partnerships that can sustain long-term growth.

This AI push is part of the UAE’s broader and deepening economic engagement with Africa. Minister Al Hajeri highlighted that the UAE is now the fourth-largest investor on the continent, with significant commitments already in place across renewable energy, logistics, and strategic minerals. Recent trade figures underscore this relationship: bilateral trade hit approximately $107 billion in 2024, a 28% year-on-year increase, with total UAE investments in Africa exceeding $118 billion between 2020 and 2024.

“Our goal now is to ensure that these capabilities benefit our partners in the Global South, and that no country is left behind in the age of AI,” Al Hajeri added, framing the initiative as an effort to foster global equity in technological advancement.

The announcement also aligns with the UAE’s national ambition to become a global AI powerhouse. Capital city Abu Dhabi is already investing heavily in the sector and has plans to construct one of the world’s largest data-center hubs, providing a strong domestic foundation for its international AI endeavours.

While not a member of the G20, the UAE’s presence at the summit, courtesy of an invitation from host President Ramaphosa, provided a strategic platform to announce this pan-African partnership. The move signals a significant step towards a new era of South-South cooperation, where technological transfer and infrastructure investment are leveraged to tackle some of the continent’s most pressing challenges and unlock its vast economic potential.