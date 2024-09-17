Aura Now an Authorized Starlink Reseller

Local, technology company Aura, has officially announced its status as an authorized Starlink reseller in Zimbabwe. The company, Co-founded by Samuelle Dimairho, a notable figure in the tech industry through his work at Chengetedzai Depository, becomes the third local entity to secure this reseller license.

In a statement to the media, Aura said it was primarily targeting the enterprise market, with services available immediately. The company has also revealed plans for an official launch event set for 24 September 2024.

Dimairho expressed excitement about the development saying, “Aura Group is proud to announce that we are now an officially licensed reseller of Starlink, delivering high-speed, low-latency Internet solutions to Zimbabwean businesses and institutions. Committed to enhancing connectivity and supporting technological growth, we deliver reliable internet services across various sectors.”

The services offered by Aura come with several advantages, especially for businesses looking for robust internet solutions. As part of their priority plans, customers will receive faster internet speeds, prioritized network access, and 24/7 support. The plans also include the provision of a publicly routable IPv4 address, a key feature for enterprises requiring consistent connectivity.

Dimairho emphasized Aura’s commitment to advancing Zimbabwe’s digital economy, “We are excited to lead this technological shift, empowering Zimbabwean businesses to thrive in the digital economy.”

While residential customers can purchase Starlink services directly from the official Starlink website, businesses stand to benefit from the additional services offered by local resellers like Aura. These services include network design, equipment selection, troubleshooting, and local payment options. The goal is to offer a seamless, value-added experience tailored to enterprise needs.

Dimairho confirmed that Aura has secured the necessary clearance from Potraz, ensuring full compliance with local regulations. Although the specifics behind the need for Potraz approval remain unclear, the licensing helps ensure that resellers can provide comprehensive services tailored to local businesses. The hope is that this process will not create unnecessary obstacles for companies looking to offer cutting-edge technology solutions in the country.