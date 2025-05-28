ZRP to Deploy Drones to Catch Traffic Offenders

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is set to deploy drones over Harare to catch errant drivers, particularly repeat offenders Commisoner Paul Nyathi has said.

This move aims to support the recently launched Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS), which is already in place to monitor and enforce traffic regulations.

The ETMS has been effective in catching common offenses such as illegal drop-offs, reckless lane creation, driving in the wrong direction, ignoring road signs, and operating public transport vehicles without proper licenses. To further enhance enforcement, the ZRP plans to utilize drones based at Harare Central Police Station.

According to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the drones will be used to identify offending drivers from a distance, sometimes as far as 20 kilometers away. “It’s not just a unique system working in isolation,” Commissioner Nyathi explained. “It is also integrated with the drone facility, which the Zimbabwe Republic Police has introduced.”

The drones will enable the police to monitor various areas of the city, including Market Square, Rotten Row, the Showground, and other parts of town. Commissioner Nyathi noted that the drone facility will support and aid the ETMS, making it a more effective tool for enforcing traffic regulations.

With the deployment of drones, motorists in Harare can expect increased surveillance and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. The ZRP’s efforts aim to improve road safety and reduce repeat offenses.