By Ross Moyo

Say NO to Drugs—Yes to Skills, Dignity, and a Future with Purpose

As the dust settles on the momentous Bulilima Drug and Substance Abuse Campaign & Life Skills Graduation held on 24 May 2025, one message rings clear across the nation: Zimbabwe is taking a firm stand against drugs, and no community will be left behind.

Hosted in the heart of Matabeleland South Province, this initiative marked not only a graduation of youth and villagers into skill-based professions like hotel and catering, welding, and detergent making, but also a symbolic graduation away from the shackles of substance abuse toward dignity, productivity, and nation-building.

The campaign, supported by NetOne under its #ImpactingLivesinitiative, dovetails seamlessly with the national vision of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who has consistently called for inclusive development under the banner “leaving no one and no place behind.” Bulilima has now emerged as a shining example of this declaration in action.

In his keynote address, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, reminded the nation that rural empowerment is not an afterthought but a strategic pillar of national transformation.

“Bulilima is not behind. Bulilima is part of Zimbabwe’s future,”said Eng. Mushanawani. “What we are witnessing today… is the true definition of national development from the grassroots.”

Eng. Mushanawani went on to reaffirm NetOne’s role as a development partner delivering practical digital solutions—from telemedicine and e-learning to digital agriculture—all designed to uplift rural communities and ensure equitable access to opportunities.

This transformational work on the ground is strongly aligned with the national goals of Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). Importantly, the event also emphasized that digital access must go hand in hand with behavioral reform, particularly the fight against drugs—a scourge threatening to erode the potential of Zimbabwe’s youth.

Hon. Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bulilima, delivered an impassioned call to action, praising the young people who have chosen the path of personal development over destructive habits.

“When young people acquire life skills and stand up against drugs, they reclaim their future and shape the destiny of our nation,” said Hon. Phuti. “This is the Zimbabwe we want—self-sufficient, drug-free, and determined.”

What Bulilima has demonstrated is that with the right mix of leadership, partnership, and purpose, even the most remote districts can become engines of transformation. The success of this initiative should inspire replication across all provinces.

To the youth of Zimbabwe, this is your charge: Reject drugs. Embrace skills. Own your future. The streets may offer illusion, but purpose offers permanence.

Let this event serve as a powerful reminder that the battle against drug and substance abuse is not just a moral imperative—it is a national development strategy. And with the unwavering leadership of President Mnangagwa, the visionary drive of institutions like NetOne, and the courage of communities like Bulilima, Zimbabwe will win.

Together, we connect. Together, we rise. Together, we impact lives.