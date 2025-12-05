The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is planning to construct additional toll plazas and expand the deployment of e-tags nationwide to boost efficiency, ease for motorists, and lower operational expenses.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The ZINARA eTag is an electronic toll payment solution based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), aimed at providing a quicker, safer, and more convenient travel experience across Zimbabwe’s toll network. Launched in December 2024, it facilitates cashless, automatic toll deductions from a prepaid or linked account, enhancing efficiency for both motorists and operators.

Currently, 31 vehicles are enrolled for the eTag service, which is available at 25 of the 29 tollgates. Zinara is also rolling out an e-tolling system, enabling road users to pay tolls using card options or e-tags at toll gates without halting their vehicles.

This system eliminates the need for physical toll booths on highways. This initiative was highlighted during a recent tour of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road rehabilitation and upgrade project by senior government officials and journalists from various media outlets.

The delegation included Engineer Joy Makumbe, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, along with Zinara board chairperson Dr. George Manyaya, board members, and Zinara CEO Mr. Nkosinathi Ncube, among other officials.

During their visit to the Ntabazinduna Toll Plaza, Eng. Joy Makumbe emphasized that the Ministry is not solely focused on road construction but also on infrastructure improvements like toll plazas. “So we want to make our roads world-class, and we are also moving from tollgates to toll plazas,” she stated. “And when we talk of plazas, we don’t want to see you going there facing challenges since we are moving to world-class by installing e-tollgates to address some of these challenges.”

She noted that while contractors are engaged in road rehabilitation, they are also tasked with constructing toll plazas. Dr. Manyaya added that they are widening several toll plazas across the country. He clarified, “And also just to put a disclaimer that this lane is not for Government officials, as people think, even you can actually access this lane. It’s for everyone. We have opened this e-tag for everyone.”

Moreover, he mentioned the introduction of a Zinara e-wallet linked to Zimswitch for transactions, where users can pay for licensing and tolls. Currently, more than 30,000 vehicles owned by individuals and companies across the country have registered for these services.

This tour follows the government’s prioritization of the US$1.2 billion rehabilitation and upgrade of the Beitbridge–Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Highway, including the construction of modern toll plazas with weighbridges as one of the flagship infrastructure projects slated for implementation between 2026 and 2030 under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS 2).