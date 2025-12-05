The City of Harare has launched a comprehensive, long-term initiative to modernize its water infrastructure, featuring the introduction of prepaid water meters and smart metering technology across the Greater Harare area. This ambitious project, announced in a public notice, aims to improve access to clean, reliable water and enhance operational efficiency.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

“The City of Harare will be implementing major initiatives to improve access to clean and reliable potable water across Greater Harare through infrastructure modernization and enhanced efficiency,” the statement revealed.

Struggling with chronic water shortages, burst pipes, and recurring waterborne disease outbreaks, the city is collaborating with external entities to rehabilitate its water production and distribution network.

“The City together with its partners will rehabilitate water production and distribution infrastructure to improve service delivery, and ensure a consistent potable water supply for all residents,” reads the statement.

The program is already in motion with a pilot project in the Central Business District (CBD) and will expand to several suburbs, specifically naming Warren Park, Westlea, and Avondale.

The plan includes four major initiatives: smart water metering and prepaid meters, rehabilitation of the water network, upgrading water treatment works, and enhancing water service delivery. The council has indicated that their ultimate goal is to secure a consistent potable water supply for all residents.

According to the City Council, local service delivery disruptions may occur due to unavoidable shutdowns/isolations. “During the implementation period, local service delivery disruptions may be experienced due to unavoidable shutdowns/isolations,” reads the statement.

Acting Town Clerk Eng. R. M. Moyo has called for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure the project’s success. This infrastructure upgrade aligns with previous announcements by the Harare City Council and its private partners, including Helcraw Water, to invest in the water and sanitation sector.