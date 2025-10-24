Africa Launches First-Ever Child Online Safety Taskforce

Africa has launched its first continent-wide coalition to protect children from the escalating dangers of the online world. Announced at the MWC25 summit in Kigali, the Africa Taskforce on Child Online Protection (COP) represents a seismic shift from concern to coordinated action.

The alliance is a powerful fusion of global and local heavyweights. Telecom giants like MTN, Vodacom, and Orange are joining forces with INTERPOL, UNICEF, and child safety organizations like the Internet Watch Foundation. Their unified mission: to make child safety a non-negotiable pillar of Africa’s rapidly expanding digital landscape.

The urgency is clear. As Etleva Kadilli, UNICEF’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, noted, African children are coming online faster than anywhere else globally. However, this boundless opportunity is shadowed by risk. Predators are weaponizing platforms popular with youth, like Roblox, turning virtual playgrounds into hunting grounds, while harmful content and cyberbullying are rampant.

“This isn’t just about building walls; it’s about building better digital citizens”, said Caroline Mbugua of GSMA Africa, framing the taskforce’s proactive approach. The coalition will focus on strengthening digital governance, advocating for safety by design in tech platforms, and crucially, centering children’s own experiences in policy creation.

This continental initiative is already inspiring national action. South Africa is pioneering efforts by drafting regulations that would mandate age-verification on major platforms, a direct measure to shield minors from harmful material.