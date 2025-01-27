ZIMRA Targets $7 Billion Revenue ln 2025

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has set its sights high with an ambitious target of collecting over US$7 billion in revenue, building on the success of surpassing its 2024 target. Last year, ZIMRA’s collections exceeded US$6 billion, a testament to the country’s commitment to fiscal stability and sustainable economic growth.

This achievement is not new to ZIMRA, as the organization has consistently demonstrated its ability to meet and exceed revenue targets, ZIMRA Commissioner General Regina Chinamasa said, ” Zimbabwe has what it takes in terms of resource mobilisation and revenue generation and we are leveraging all relevant instruments and collaborating closely with tax payers to optimize contributions”.

ZIMRA’s success can be attributed to its robust revenue enhancement strategies, which have enabled the organization to stay ahead of its targets despite economic challenges. The authority has continued to implement measures to improve revenue collection, including plugging revenue leakages and improving the ease of doing business .