Hwange Power Station Upgrade To Boost Output to 800MW

The Hwange Thermal Power Station repowering project, a partnership between Zesa and Jindal Africa awaits the cabinet approval to boost output to 800 Mega Watts(MW),the project aims to significantly enhance Zimbabwe’s electricity supply stability.

The current output of 340 megawatts (MW) is expected to increase to 800 megawatts (MW) through a rehabilitate-operate-and-transfer (ROT) agreement. The project is currently awaiting final Cabinet approval, with technical and commercial documentation under review by the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Committee.

With approval pending, Zesa has already started rehabilitating Unit 5 using internal resources. This upgrade will complement the recently commissioned Units 7 and 8, contributing 600 MW to the national grid, and help alleviate power shortages in Zimbabwe, where peak demand stands at 1,800 MW.