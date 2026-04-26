Zimbabwe Post (ZIMPOST) has been awarded second position in the category of Best Zimbabwean Packaging, Printing and Publishing Exhibition at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2026 giving more recognition for the company.

The award recognises Zimpost’s exhibition excellence at this year’s showcase and places the state-owned enterprise among the leading brands in one of the fair’s most competitive categories.

The recognition comes at a time when the company is intensifying efforts to redefine its role beyond traditional postal services and establish itself as a broader logistics, courier and digital communications business.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TechnoMag, ZIMPOST Marketing and Communications Manager Mrs Venezia Sigauke said that the recognition is a milestone achievement for the organization and a strong endorsement for Zimpost transformation agender.

“We are proud to share a special moment as we won a ZITF award, a silver award of best stand in the stationary, publishing and packaging company,” Sigauke said.

Sigauke also said that the award validates ZIMPOST’s renewed emphasis on innovation and service excellence as the company is working to remain relevant in an increasingly digital and competitive market.

“Winning this award is not just an achievement, it’s a reflection of our commitment to innovation, service excellence, and connecting communities across Zimbabwe,” she said.

Sigauke added that the achievement is a validation of Zimpost’s renewed focus on service delivery and innovation.

The silver award is expected to bolster Zimpost’s standing as it pursues wider business growth, particularly in logistics and customer-facing services where perception, reliability and visibility increasingly shape market share.

ZIMPOST has been making efforts to modernise it’s service offering and strength it’s role in connecting businesses and communities through logistics and communications solution across Zimbabwe.