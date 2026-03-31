The Zimbabwe Post (ZIMPOST) has launched an innovative electronic bike delivery initiative, marking a major milestone in the organisation’s ongoing transformation.

Speaking at the ZimPost E-Bike Launch, Board Chairman Simbarashe Masuka highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership with Telco, noting that the collaboration will unlock new value, leverage technology, and accelerate growth across ZIMPOST’s operations.

The introduction of e-bikes is expected to significantly improve last mile delivery services, reduce operational costs over time, and enhance accessibility particularly in urban and peri-urban communities.

The initiative also aligns with broader environmental goals by reducing emissions and promoting cleaner, more sustainable modes of transport.

This reflects ZIMPOST’s strong commitment to embracing innovation and supporting Zimbabwe’s sustainability agenda.

Mr Masuka commended the ZIMPOST management team for their vision and dedication in driving the organisation forward in a fast-changing logistics landscape.

He described the e-bike rollout as a testament to ZIMPOST’s efforts to remain relevant, competitive, and aligned with both national development priorities and global trends in delivery services.

Expressing confidence in the direction of the initiative, Mr Masuka pledged continued support for programmes that create lasting value for stakeholders and strengthen the postal service’s impact on customers across Zimbabwe.