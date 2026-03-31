Zimbabwe Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (Telco) board member , Godfrey Jowah handed over the first three Beyond Electric Bikes to Zimpost, officially launching a partnership aimed at modernising the country’s delivery systems through electric mobility.

The ceremony marked the start of Zimpost’s transition to cleaner, more cost efficient transport.

The Beyond Electric Bikes built for high traffic city routes, fitted with rugged suspension, and powered by swappable lithium batteries are designed to cut running costs significantly compared to fuel powered motorcycles.

He said the initiative comes at a crucial time as Zimbabwe’s delivery sector continues to struggle with recent fuel price increases linked to global instability involving Iran and the United States.

Riders operating daily across major centres, from Harare’s busy CBD to the streets of Bulawayo, have been hit hardest facing soaring fuel bills, frequent mechanical breakdowns and shrinking earnings.

The Beyond Electric Bike offers a different path: no oil changes, no filters, and no complex engine components. When a battery runs low, riders simply exchange it for a fully charged one in under two minutes through a solar powered national swap network, allowing continuous operation with minimal downtime.

The agreement between Telco and Zimpost also includes the establishment of Electric Mobility Charging Stations at post offices nationwide.

The first sites located at Harare Main Post Office, Southerton, and Braeside

are already operational.

Jowah said the handover marks the beginning of a broader shift toward sustainable transport in Zimbabwe.

“The future of mobility is electric, and the future of last mile delivery is sustainable,” he said. “It all starts with these first three bikes.”

Three electric bikes have been delivered so far, with ten in total expected within the next 60 days.