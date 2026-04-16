By Ross Moyo

Ms. Pauline Matinhure has been appointed as the new Information Communication Technology (ICT) Manager at ZimParks.

Matinhure brings expertise in ICT infrastructure and digital operations to the role.

“Technology should be used to drive business growth and improve service delivery,” said Matinhure.

She has worked with several organizations, including large parastatals in the energy and electricity sectors. Matinhure is expected to drive digital transformation and enhance ZimParks’ technological capabilities.

Matinhure holds a Master of Commerce in Information Systems Management from Midlands State University and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Computer Science from Bindura University of Science Education.

“We are committed to leveraging technology to promote wildlife conservation and community engagement,” said Matinhure.

Matinhure has extensive experience in IT administration, network administration, and data protection. She is a certified information systems analyst and has worked on several high-profile projects.

Matinhure’s appointment is a significant boost to ZimParks’ ICT capabilities. She is expected to work closely with the ICT team to develop and implement ICT strategies.

“We welcome Matinhure to her new role and look forward to working with her,” said a ZimParks spokesperson.

ZimParks is optimistic about Matinhure’s appointment and expects her to make a significant impact on the organization’s ICT infrastructure and digital operations.

Matinhure is committed to promoting digital transformation and innovation within ZimParks. She believes that technology should be used to drive business growth and improve service delivery.

ZimParks is committed to protecting Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage. The organization works tirelessly to promote conservation efforts and engage with local communities.

“We are committed to promoting ICT excellence and innovation,” said Matinhure.

Matinhure’s expertise will be invaluable in promoting ZimParks’ ICT capabilities. She is a valuable addition to the organization’s team.

ZimParks is optimistic about the future of wildlife conservation in Zimbabwe. The organization is committed to working with stakeholders to promote conservation efforts.