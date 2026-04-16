In a move that signals a tectonic shift in the Zimbabwean financial landscape, InnBucks MicroBank has announced a strategic partnership with retail giant TM Pick n Pay. This collaboration marks a definitive turning point in the fintech’s growth trajectory, effectively decentralizing high-tier banking services and embedding them into the daily shopping routine of millions.

Through this partnership, InnBucks services will now be accessible across the extensive network of TM Pick n Pay outlets nationwide. Customers can now perform Cash-In and Cash-Out transactions, resolve the perennial “change” headache through the Bank Change feature, and utilize their InnBucks wallets directly at the Point of Sale (POS). Furthermore, the rollout of the InnBucks Debit Card introduces seamless Swipe and Tap functionality, bringing world-class transacting ease to the local market.

Bridging the Convenience Gap

For the average consumer, the integration means the end of “split” journeys. The ability to withdraw cash, deposit funds, or pay for groceries using an InnBucks wallet at a TM Pick n Pay till point transforms the retail outlet into a localized banking hub.

Baldwin Guchu, CEO of InnBucks, described the partnership as the realization of a vision centered on accessibility.

“Our mission has always been to bring financial services to the doorstep of every Zimbabwean,” Guchu stated. “By partnering with TM Pick n Pay a household name in retail we are not just expanding our physical footprint; we are weaving InnBucks into the very fabric of daily commerce. This is a massive leap in market reach that validates our commitment to inclusive innovation.”

Market Confidence and Technological Integration

The technical cornerstone of this expansion is the “Wallet on POS” and the “Swipe and Tap” service. By leveraging the InnBucks Debit Card, the MicroBank is moving beyond the digital-only sphere, offering a tangible financial tool that carries the same weight and reliability as traditional banking products but with the agility of a fintech.

Gilbert Tsongorera, Retail Bank Executive at InnBucks, emphasized that this move is designed to bolster market confidence through sheer reliability.

“The retail environment demands speed and precision,” Tsongorera noted. “Integrating our wallet directly into the TM Pick n Pay POS systems ensures that transacting is instantaneous. Whether you are tapping your card or using your phone, the friction is gone. This partnership is a testament to the market’s growing confidence in our infrastructure and our ability to handle high-volume, real-time retail banking.”

A New Standard for Financial Inclusion

The “Bank Change” feature, in particular, addresses a long-standing pain point in the Zimbabwean economy. By allowing shoppers to receive their change directly into their InnBucks wallets at TM Pick n Pay tills, the partnership eliminates the need for credit notes or unwanted “top-up” items, preserving the value of every cent for the consumer.

As InnBucks continues to transition from a loyalty-based wallet to a fully integrated digital bank, this partnership serves as a bold statement of intent. With increased reach and deeper integration, the message is clear: InnBucks is no longer just an alternative, it is becoming the primary engine for transacting in the modern Zimbabwean economy.

KEY SERVICES AT A GLANCE:

1.⁠ ⁠Cash-In/Cash-Out: Deposit and withdraw funds at any TM Pick n Pay till.

2.⁠ ⁠Bank Change: Receive retail change directly into your digital wallet.

3.⁠ ⁠Wallet on POS: Pay for groceries directly using your InnBucks balance.

4.⁠ ⁠Swipe & Tap: Full card functionality via the InnBucks Debit Card. InnBucks Scales New Heights: Landmark Partnership with TM Pick n Pay Rewrites Zimbabwe’s Retail Narrative