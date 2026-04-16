By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2026 is shaping up to be a huge success, with over 520 exhibitors confirmed, including 72 new entrants in Zimbabwe’s second largest city of Bulawayo.

The event, themed “Connected Economies, Competitive Industries,” will take place from April 20 to 25 in the City of Kings.

Notably, 33 international exhibitors from 16 countries have also confirmed their participation. This growth reflects Zimbabwe’s growing reputation as a competitive destination for trade and investment.

ZITF 2026 is expected to attract significant participation from business leaders, investors, and diplomats, positioning it as a key platform for trade, investment, and industrial growth.

The event’s focus on regional integration, cross-border collaboration, and supply chain connectivity aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and the continental industrialization agenda.

ZITF Company Chief Executive Dr. Nicholas Ndebele emphasized the event’s strategic role in advancing Zimbabwe’s industrial growth and global trade ambitions.

Exhibitors have already started booking their participation in ZITF 2026, with many taking advantage of the early bird advantage. The event promises to be an even bigger and better show, meeting the business needs of exhibitors, buyers, and consumers.

The ZITF 2026 theme underscores the importance of integration, regional trade, and industrial competitiveness. It reflects the goal of building resilient, export-ready sectors and aligns with the aspirations behind the Africa Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

ZITF is a cornerstone event on Zimbabwe’s economic calendar, encompassing sectors from agriculture and mining to tourism and services. The event provides a platform for national, regional, and international trade.

With over 65 years of experience, ZITF has established itself as a premier trade showcase. The 2026 edition promises to be another milestone in its history.