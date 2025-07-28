ZimGvt introduces digital title Deeds, old title deeds to expire

Zimbabwe is validating the current old title deeds with the new digital deeds on the cards and in motion. According to published Statutory Instrument (SI) published in the Government Gazette recently in Section 40, holders of old title deeds have up to 24 months to approach the Registrar of Deeds where they will present their documents in return for a new one.

Old title deeds in two years time will no longer be viable.This was revealed in this recent government gazette stating they will only be Validated through the introduction of digital title deeds.

“The Registrar shall require all holders of old title deeds to submit copies of their documents to the deeds registry for validation within twenty-four (24) months from the date of publication of this Statutory Instrument. Subject to subsection (1), the holder of the old title deed shall on submission, furnish the Registrar with the original copies of the old title deeds for verification purposes. The validation process shall include verification of the authenticity of each title deed and ensuring that it complies with the requirements of the Act,” reads the Statutory Instrument.

This new system promises to bring an end to the vulnerabilities of the past—lost deeds, forged documents, and disputes over double-sold properties—by introducing a tamper-proof, electronically accessible registry.

Officials will scrutinise each document to confirm its authenticity before issuing a new, digitally secured deed. In some cases, additional proof of ownership may be required, ensuring that only legitimate claims are recognised hence the process is designed to be rigorous.

The new title deeds will exist in both electronic and printed formats and stored on a fortified digital platform accessible around the clock only once approved.

Frantic searches for faded, dog-eared papers, will now be a thing of the past —as property records will now be just a few clicks away, safeguarded against damage, theft and manipulation hence gone are the days of verifying with old physical sometimes torn papers.

Government also introduced stricter rules for property transactions to prevent fraud in the Gazette with general power of attorney no longer suffice for selling or mortgaging land—instead, any such authorisation must now include precise details of the property, the grantor’s full identity, and an ink signature or mark.

Tighter scrutiny faces Mortgage bonds, as lenders and borrowers must now follow a formalised process for cancellations, transfers, or adjustments, with each step requiring witnesses and recorded approval from the Deeds Registry.

Such measures aim to close loopholes that have historically allowed shady dealings in Zimbabwe’s real estate market.

These long overdue changes promise a more reliable and user-friendly system. No longer will property disputes drag on for years due to missing or contested paperwork.

Digital registry will allow instant verification of ownership, speeding up sales, loans and inheritance processes.

This move aligns Zimbabwe with global best practices, where countries like Rwanda and Kenya have successfully digitised land registries to boost investment and reduce corruption.

Ordinary Zimbabweans, homeowners, farmers and businesses only need to adhere to the given 24 months to present their original title deeds to the Registrar of Deeds for verification following an announcement by Government of this sweeping overhaul of the country’s land title system to modernise the property sector and curb fraud.

All property owners must replace their old paper-based title deeds with secure, digital versions within the next two years, new regulations spearheaded by Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry to digitise and streamline Government services.