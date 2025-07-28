Econet’s SmartBiz Reaches 100,000 Subscribers Amid FUP Controversy

Econet’s SmartBiz unlimited mobile internet service has reached a milestone of 100,000 customers in Zimbabwe, launched in June 2024, SmartBiz was the country’s first unlimited data package from a mobile network operator, with prices starting at $45 per month and a generous Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit of at least 1 Terabyte.

The service proved to be a strategic move by Econet, capitalizing on speculation about Starlink’s potential entry into the Zimbabwean market.

SmartBiz has 100,000 subscribers, available across Econet’s 5G/4G network while Starlink has 27,000 subscribers, limited availability in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, due to being sold out.

However, SmartBiz’s success has been marred by controversy surrounding its FUP limits. Econet quietly reduced the FUP limit for its $45 package from 1TB to 200GB without prior notice to customers. This change has left many users frustrated, particularly those who rely on the service for business or remote work. After reaching the 200GB limit, speeds are drastically reduced, making the connection unstable and slow.

The sudden change has sparked outrage among customers, with many feeling misled by the “unlimited” data promise. A petition has been started on (link unavailable), demanding that Econet restore the original FUP limit and provide transparency and compensation to affected customers. The petition has garnered over 1,200 signatures, highlighting the widespread discontent among SmartBiz users.

In light of the controversy, customers are exploring alternative internet services in Zimbabwe.

The situation highlights the need for transparency and fairness in the telecommunications industry, particularly in a market where reliable internet connectivity is crucial for economic participation, education, and social inclusion.