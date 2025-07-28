Common Market for Eastern & Southern Africa (COMESA) Applications now Processed in the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window Platform

By Ross Moyo

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) applications and approvals will now be processed in the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window Platform.

This follows a statement by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority ZIMRA stating they are going digital confirming COMESA certificates of origin now issued online.

The Revenue Authority said the new digital framework would streamline the process for exporters seeking to trade under the COMESA Free Trade Area, while eliminating inefficiencies associated with the manual system.

“ZIMRA hereby informs all its valued stakeholders that all applications and approvals of COMESA Certificates of Origin will now be processed in the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window platform.

“Any company wishing to export under the COMESA Trade Agreement should be registered on the ZeSW platform,” the authority said.

This migration to the digital system becomes mandatory as of next week, 1 August 2025, after which no manual COMESA Certificates of Origin will be accepted or issued.

The development is expected to significantly reduce processing time, enhance the security of trade documents, and ensure real-time access for verification by customs administrations across the COMESA region.

Electronic certificate of origin is one of several ongoing initiatives under the COMESA Digital Free Trade Area programme, which seeks to automate trade procedures to foster a seamless trading environment.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has since urged all exporters and clearing agents to familiarise themselves with the new platform to ensure continued access to preferential trading terms under the COMESA framework.

This move comes as Zimbabwe continues to align with regional and international trade facilitation reforms aimed at enhancing competitiveness and ease of doing business.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority statement on the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Certificates of Origin are now issued online, marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation agenda and regional trade facilitation efforts.

This COMESA Certificate of Origin is a critical document used by exporters to claim preferential tariffs for goods traded within the COMESA region.

ZIMRA also advised all customs clearing agents, importers, exporters and other key stakeholders that these COMESA Certificates of Origin will now only be processed online and nowhere else.

“The certificates are issued through the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window (ZeSW) platform, which has been interfaced with the COMESA electronic certificate of origin system,” said ZIMRA.

This strategic move is in line with regional commitments to simplify, harmonise and digitalise trade documentation across COMESA member states, boosting intra-regional trade and efficiency.