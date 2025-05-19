Zimbabwe’s SADC Transfrontier Conservation Areas TFCA Conference in full throttle

President Mnangagwa flanked by Heads of State and Government pose for a family photo during 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden yesterday.- Picture: Memory Mangombe.

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Southern African Development Community (SADC) Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCA) International Conference is currently underway and full throttle in the Capital.

Looking at Conservation across Southern African nations, the conference, began today May 19 and will end 23rd of May at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), celebrating 25 years of regional cooperation in biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and ecotourism amongst the 16 neighboring countries.

SADC Member States have made vital progress in conserving biodiversity, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and fostering regional cooperation through TFCAs in the last two and half decades.

This particular conference comes at a time Zimbabwe was elected SADC chairperson aiming to strengthen regional cooperation, promote sustainable development, and conserve biodiversity through Transfrontier Conservation Areas.

With President Mnangagwa as SADC chair, it is Running under the theme “Transfrontier Conservation Areas-25 years of cooperation for regional integration and sustainable development,” and the conference brings together Heads of State, traditional leaders, and experts from its 16 SADC Member States.