Dstv Zimbabwe Increases Prices

By Ross Moyo

Popular traditional entertainment giant, Dstv Zimbabwe has reviewed upwards some of its boquet’ prices hence increasing the cost of subscribing to the international broadcaster.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe revealed this on its official twitter handle today through a public notice circular while several bouquets will see modest increases, ranging between US$1 and US$2, others like Premium package will remain with the old price.

Headquartered in South Africa, the pay-TV giant MultiChoice confirmed these revised pricing for its DStv packages in Zimbabwe with adjustments taking effect on 1 June 2025.

MultiChoice encouraged Subscribers to visit the DStv website or contact customer care for further details regarding their specific packages and payment options.

According to the circular online,

“DStv PACKAGES OLD ($) NEW ($)

Premium 75.00 75.00

Compact Plus 45.00 46.00

Compact 30.00 32.00

Family 20.00 21.00

Access 15.00 16.00

Lite 9.00 9.00

Indian Stand Alone (Premium) 39.00 39.00

Indian Add-on 25.00 25.00

Portuguese stand alone 45.00 45.00

Portuguese Add-on 25.00 25.00

HD PVR Service 13.00 13.00

This move marks the company’s latest recalibration amid rising operational costs and currency pressures across the region.

MultiChoice’ Top-tier subscribers will be relieved to know that the flagship DStv Premium package is holding steady at US$75 per month, alongside the Lite bouquet, which remains unchanged at US$9.

Nevertheless, Compact Plus, Family, and Access subscribers will see a US$1 increment, bringing the new monthly fees to US$46, US$21, and US$16, respectively.

DStv Compact, which jumps US$2, is the most notable hike from US$30 to US$32.

The Broadcaster’ Special interest packages, including Indian Stand Alone (Premium) at US$39, Indian Add-on at US$25, Portuguese Stand Alone at US$45, Portuguese Add-on at US$25, and the HD PVR Service at US$13, will all maintain their current pricing.

The Entertainment magnet also confirmed that these changes will apply equally across traditional satellite services and DStv Streaming with the broadcaster not publicly detailing the rationale behind the selective increases but has historically cited inflationary pressures, foreign exchange fluctuations, and content acquisition costs as key factors influencing pricing decisions.