Accessing the New ZB App with Smile and Pay

ZB Financial Holdings last week launched two digital products: a powerful digital wallet and a flexible smart payment gateway Smile Cash and Smile n Pay, these innovations aim to redefine financial transactions in Zimbabwe.

*Step 1: Download the MyZB App*

– For Android: Search for “MyZB” in the Google Play Store and download the app.

– For iOS: Search for “MyZB” in the Apple App Store and download the app.

*Step 2: Register or Login*

– New customers: Register for a MyZB account by following the on-screen prompts.

– Existing customers: Login using your registered user ID and password.

*Step 3: Access Smile & Pay (Smile Cash)*

– Once logged in, explore the app’s features and find Smile Cash.

– You may need to activate or enable Smile Cash within the app settings.

*Alternative Access*

– USSD Code: Dial *225# to access the MyZB portal and navigate to the Smile Cash section.

*Smile & Pay (Merchant Gateway)*

– For businesses, sign up for the merchant gateway at (link unavailable).

– This gateway allows businesses to create payment links and accept payments from customers.

By following these steps, you can access the new ZB App and utilize features like Smile & Pay for mobile payments.