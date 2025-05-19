Accessing the New ZB App with Smile and Pay

ZB Financial Holdings last week launched two digital products: a powerful digital wallet and a flexible smart payment gateway Smile Cash and Smile n Pay, these innovations aim to redefine financial transactions in Zimbabwe.
*Step 1: Download the MyZB App*
– For Android: Search for “MyZB” in the Google Play Store and download the app.
– For iOS: Search for “MyZB” in the Apple App Store and download the app.
*Step 2: Register or Login*
– New customers: Register for a MyZB account by following the on-screen prompts.
– Existing customers: Login using your registered user ID and password.
*Step 3: Access Smile & Pay (Smile Cash)*
– Once logged in, explore the app’s features and find Smile Cash.
– You may need to activate or enable Smile Cash within the app settings.
*Alternative Access*
– USSD Code: Dial *225# to access the MyZB portal and navigate to the Smile Cash section.
*Smile & Pay (Merchant Gateway)*
– For businesses, sign up for the merchant gateway at (link unavailable).
– This gateway allows businesses to create payment links and accept payments from customers.
By following these steps, you can access the new ZB App and utilize features like Smile & Pay for mobile payments.
Comments