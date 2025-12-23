By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate has reached 82.87%, driven by significant growth in mobile data traffic. According to the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report released by POTRAZ, mobile internet/data traffic increased by 10.72% from 130.14 Petabytes to 144.09 Petabytes.

The report attributes the growth in mobile data traffic to increased demand for online services and digital connectivity. Fixed internet/data traffic also saw a robust growth of 18.39% from 372.4 Petabytes to 440.9 Petabytes.

The growth in internet penetration is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy. The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable internet services.

