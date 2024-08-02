Zimbabwe’s Hospitality Enhances SADC Summit

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Tourism and Hospitality Industry has enhanced the 7th SADC industrialisation Summit which ended gloriously yesterday at a very hospitable Harare International Conference Centre HICC, at the Rainbow Towers formerly Sheraton Hotel.

SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Intergration Angele N’tumba confirmed this whilst addressing delegates at the curtain coming down ceremony in the capital yesterday.

“The hospitality and warmth extended to all participants have made this experience not only productive, but also memorable. The Republic of Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty have further enhanced the impact of this event, reminding us of the beautiful fauna and flora our region possesses”.

The 2024’s edition in Harare drew more than 3 600 delegates and 267 exhibitors drawn from all 16 SADC member states.

“I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Government of Zimbabwe for their exemplary organisation of the SADC Industrialisation Week,” said the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Intergration.

“This event has been a beacon of collaboration and innovation, bringing together member states, the private sector, and stakeholders from across SADC.

“The meticulous planning and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the Government of Zimbabwe have been pivotal in ensuring the success of this 7th SADC Industrialisation Week.