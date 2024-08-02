Sadc Secretariat Praises Zimbabwe’s Exceptional SIW

By Ross Moyo

Southern African Development Community (SADC) Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms Angele N’tumba closed the SADC Industrialisation Week (SIW) singing hymns of exaltation to the Zimbabwe government for showing great leadership during the 7th SADC summit, exceptionally hosted at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The SADC Deputy Executive Secretary said Declarations that were made at SIW, which were inspired by robust exchanges and collaborations, will be presented to the Council of Ministers Meeting and main SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government later this month when Presidents meet from 17 to 19 August.

“Let me take this opportunity to encourage delegates to participate in the factory visits planned for tomorrow (today) to get a better understanding of Zimbabwe’s industries,” said Ms N’tumba.

“Once again, thank you to the Government of Zimbabwe for your leadership, dedication, and exceptional organisation of the SADC Industrialisation Week. Your efforts have set a high standard and have significantly contributed to the progress of our collective goals in our endeavour to industrialise our region.”

‌Zimbabwe’s organisational capacity has certainly charmed the Sadc Secretariat with the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms Angele N’tumba on behalf of SADC Secretariat showering Zimbabwe with praises for hosting not only the biggest Industrialisation Week, but for doing so in “a meticulous” fashion.

The SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, did not fall short in leading these praise choruses during yesterday’s closing ceremony of the SADC Industrialisation Week (SIW) in Harare yesterday.

SADC aappreciated industrialisation and modernisation Zimbabwe attained since the advent of the Second Republic, as today delegates, who have been attending the SIW, will pay site visits to 13 selected centres across the country, including the First Family’s highly mechanised Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe.

This Summit Industrial Week is the largest public-private platform and consultative body for regional industrialisation which, this year, seeks to promote innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC.