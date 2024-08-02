Zim Assumes Chairmanship At Phase 2 SADC Industrialisation Strategy & Roadmap 2015-2063 – Ndlovu

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu, has said as Zimbabwe assumes SADC Chairmanship this August, the region is in Phase 2 on the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063 and hence all the presentations by the speakers and panellists at the just ended 7th SADC industrialisation Summit will help review the Strategy well articulated in their respective topics, which will enable Zimbabwe to take stock of the agenda of industrialisation.

“We need to recognise that we are in Phase 2 on the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063 and hence all the presentations will assist us as we review the Strategy going forward.

“As Zimbabwe assumes the chairmanship of SADC, we will be equal to the task as demanded by the regional obligations. For the next 12 months, we will be working tirelessly to implement and frontload the theme of this year. Our work has been cut out before us and we will need to put our hands together to implement the Harare SIW Declaration 2024 that we have received”.

He said to achieve sustained economic growth and development, the region needs to increase intra trade among member states.

“Hence the importance for Member States to conclude the ratification processes for the Protocol on Industry,” said Minister Ndlovu.

The Industry and Commerce Minister also said the SIW is a call to action for all member states to forge a pathway to realise SADC developmental objectives.

“Contributions will certainly enable us to strive towards ensuring that the region continues to move up the value chain through adopting policies and strategies that promote value addition and beneficiation of our abundant natural resources,” said Minister Ndlovu.