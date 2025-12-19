By Ross Moyo

Africa’s biggest challenge isn’t war, disease, or hunger – it’s youth unemployment. With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, the need for innovative solutions is pressing. This is where AI comes in – it’s not just a buzzword; it’s a game-changer for the continent.

Meet Yemurai, an AI-amplified community entrepreneur who’s making a difference in her community. Yemurai is just one example of how AI can empower African youth to transform their communities. By making AI locally accessible, affordable, and available in local languages, young people can step into entirely new roles: delivering education support, health screening, and agricultural advice far beyond the reach of existing systems.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, is at the forefront of this revolution. Their Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme is equipping young innovators with digital skills, funding, and mentorship. The programme has already produced 20 graduates, with start-ups like ProLink, Otomex Innovations, and HerdTrace making a real impact.

Youthful entrepreneurs are proof that AI can be a powerful tool for community impact, micro-services, and mobile money. As Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, says, “AI is opening up new forms of entrepreneurship rooted in community impact”.

The future of Africa is being shaped by its youth, and AI is the key to unlocking their potential. With initiatives like Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme, young people are gaining the skills and support they need to succeed.

The time is now to invest in Africa’s youth and unlock the continent’s full potential. With AI at the forefront, we can create a brighter future for all Africans.