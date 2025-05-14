Zimbabwe’s Electricity Demand increase may challenge global village economy

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe and the world’s electricity demand increase may challenge the global village economy.The recent visit by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team to Zimbabwe which met with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and his deputy Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, Perm Secretary George Guvamatanga, Mutapa Investment Fund CEO Dr John Mangudya and Mangudya’s successor at the apex bank, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu confirmed this development.

The IMF revealed that governments and private sector players must collaborate to scale up electricity supply through diversified sources, including renewables, to cushion price shocks and contain emissions as rising electricity demand for AI could create new challenges for the global economy.

The IMF team also projected reduced economic growth for Zimbabwe and its Sub-Saharan African neighbors expressing concerns that the surging demand for electricity to power Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers could create new challenges for energy infrastructure, prices, and emissions globally.

Following their Zimbabwe visit IMF released a statement yesterday which, noted that AI technologies are reshaping productivity, employment, and investment patterns worldwide, with the potential to significantly raise the average pace of annual global economic growth.

Since increased demand could incentivize more electricity production and only modestly raise prices, sluggish responses might result in steep energy costs that hurt consumers, businesses, and ultimately stall AI-related growth.World’s global economy could also face delayed or reduced investment in AI if electricity becomes unreliable or unaffordable for major tech infrastructure operators.

“Increasing electricity demand from the technology sector will stimulate overall supply, which, if responsive enough, will lead to only a small increase in power prices.

“More sluggish supply responses, however, will spur much steeper cost increases that hurt consumers and businesses and possibly curb growth of the AI industry itself,” the IMF stated.

The environment costs will also be incurred because of Climate change costs Beyond the economic risks, with the environmental implications stark after IMF projected that AI-related electricity demand could generate an additional 1.7 gigatons of global greenhouse gas emissions between 2025 and 2030, roughly equivalent to Italy’s five-year energy-related emissions highlighting the dual challenge facing the Zimbabwe government and any other for that matter when it comes to:unlocking AI’s potential while managing its environmental footprint.

International Monetary Fund observed that efficient, open-source AI models like DeepSeek are helping reduce computing costs and energy usage per task noting that lower costs often drive higher adoption and usage, which can neutralize these energy savings and Additionally, more advanced reasoning models tend to be significantly more energy-intensive, further complicating the equation.With the full impact of AI on electricity demand still uncertain, the IMF has called for proactive policy measures as a way foward.

“Implementing policies that incentivize multiple energy sources can enhance electricity supply, help mitigate price surges and contain emissions,” it stated.

Nevertheless, this economic potential is closely tied to a steep rise in electricity demand, particularly from data centers that power AI models and cloud computing.Apparently AI’s power appetite is growing rapidly

According to recent estimates by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), data centers consumed about 500 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2023, a figure that more than doubled the annual average from 2015 to 2019.

In the statement, IMF said That number could triple to 1,500 TWh by 2030, rivaling the current electricity consumption of India, the world’s third-largest electricity consumer.To put that in perspective, data centers already use as much electricity as France or Germany, and by 2030, could consume 1.5 times more power than electric vehicles (EVs).Donald Trump’s America which hosts the world’s largest concentration of data centers, is expected to lead the growth in energy usage as According to projections by McKinsey & Co., electricity consumption from US server farms could exceed 600 TWh by 2030, more than triple current levels.Continued boom in AI-driven applications and the expansion of cloud infrastructure are driving this energy surge, raising urgent questions for policymakers about how to prepare national grids for the future with Economic growth at risk if energy supply lags after the IMF statement warned that insufficient investment in electricity infrastructure could threaten the very benefits.