By Ross Moyo

Vice President Retired Colonel K.C.D Mohadi will be the guest of honor in today’s ICT Excellence 2025 Awards to be held at Rainbow Towers Hotel in the capital celebrating ICT Excellence in Zimbabwe.

The 2nd edition of the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards preparations are already in full swing as the country awaits VP Mohadi’s attendance at the 6pm – 9pm event with preparations underway, as the cream of the country’s tech industry gather to celebrate innovation and excellence. Hosted by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, the event recognizes outstanding achievements in various categories, including Best Telecoms Company, Best Internet Service Provider, and ICT Innovator of the Year. The awards ceremony, directed by Mr. Dannis Dube and Ms. Patience Musa, promises to be a night of glamour and recognition, with the Guest of Honour, Vice President Hon. Dr K.C.D Mohadi, set to deliver his keynote address.

The event has attracted a stellar lineup of guests, including government officials, industry leaders, and innovators.

The awards ceremony is a testament to Zimbabwe’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the ICT sector.

A rigorous selection process went into choosing the winners considering factors such as innovation, impact, and sustainability when evaluating the nominees.

The Platinum Sponsor, who has been given the opportunity to make a presentation, will be able to showcase their latest initiatives and innovations in the ICT sector. The presentation will be anticipated by the audience, with stakeholders in tonight’s event already expressing interest in learning more about the sponsor’s work as well as others exubing intent on making tonight’s Ict awards ceremony an unforgettable experience.