By Ross Moyo

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TI Z) is set to launch the 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in just over an hour, shedding light on the country’s persistent corruption challenges. Zimbabwe’s CPI score has averaged 23 over the past eight years, consistently below the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 33 out of 100.

The CPI launch, scheduled for 9-11:30am today, aims to raise public awareness of the 2025 CPI results and facilitate dialogue among stakeholders. The event will present Zimbabwe’s CPI score and ranking, highlighting areas of concern and priority interventions needed to address corruption.

The event will also enhance stakeholder understanding of the CPI methodology and data sources.

The CPI is a globally recognised tool that plays a critical role in advancing anti-corruption efforts by providing a standardised and internationally comparable measure of public sector corruption. Launched annually at a global level by Transparency International, the CPI covers 180 countries and territories, assigning each a score from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

By synthesising multiple credible data sources into a single score, the CPI enables policymakers, investors, development partners, and civil society to identify trends, benchmark performance, and assess progress over time. The methodological rigour of the CPI enhances its credibility and comparability.

Zimbabwe’s performance on the CPI has remained persistently low, averaging 23 over the past eight years, well below the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 33 during the same period. This reflects challenges in responding to corruption, including weak oversight mechanisms, limited transparency, and ongoing diversion of public resources.

The 2025 virtual CPI launch provides a platform to engage directly with empirical evidence on corruption trends, compare Zimbabwe’s performance against regional and global peers, and interrogate the factors driving low scores. Policymakers, civil society, development partners, and the private sector can use the findings to inform policy interventions, target advocacy, and prioritise anti-corruption measures.

The launch also encourages dialogue, accountability, and collaboration, ensuring that evidence from the CPI translates into concrete actions to strengthen governance, promote integrity, and rebuild public trust in Zimbabwe’s institutions.