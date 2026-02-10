Starlink this mornig has opened its sold out areas across the African country with Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Zambia amongst others officially opening up all their busy and crowded cities and towns, allowing subscribers to access the service without any need to go the roaming route.

The move has effectively opened all markets for Harare and sourounding areas, meaning customers are now ready to buy the residential kits directly from starlink, without encurring extra charges from middleman.

However, as of this morning, Starlink is not yet allowing direct purchasing stating that” due to high demandinyour area , only priority plans are available in your area”.

While this message might seem disappointing, it truly must be encouraging as this is only procuderal, after high capacity satelites have already been deployed , its only a matter of time till they open the portal too for direct purchase.

On February 7, 2026 at 12:58 p.m. PT, Falcon 9 launched 25 new Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, this greatly boosted capacity with Active Constellation to date Roughly 9,500+ satellites have been launched, with around 8,000 currently functional, this gives us enough capacity for hundreds of thousands of subscriberws on the continent. \

Technically this means in the next few days, weeks or month, susbciberes are going to be able to easily buy the starlink kits, since they are now techniclaly ready for the geographical areas demands.

Starlink to date has 9 million global subscribers in 155 countries, and it seems every country it has been licensed to operate is now officially now in capacity and ready to deploy and serve its maximum possible subscribers