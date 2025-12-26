By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators saw a significant increase in operating costs, rising 19.71% to ZWG 4.16 billion in the third quarter of 2025. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the growth in operating costs outpaced revenue growth, which increased by 8.35% to ZWG 7.27 billion.

The increase in operating costs is attributed to the growing demand for digital services and online opportunities. Econet, NetOne, and Telecel contributed to the growth, with Econet leading the charge.

Whilst the regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable mobile services, the increase in operating costs is expected to impact the sector’s profitability.

Zimbabwe’s mobile sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades as the report’s findings highlight the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, despite the challenges posed by increasing operating costs.

As Zimbabwe’s mobile sector continues to evolve, POTRAZ remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market. The growth in operating costs is a testament to the sector’s resilience and growth potential.

The mobile network cost-to-income ratio for the quarter under review worsened by 5.36 percentage points. This deterioration in operational efficiency was driven primarily by rapid operating costs increase that exceeded revenue growth.

Econet’s operating costs grew by 20.13% to ZWG 2.93 billion, while NetOne’s operating costs increased by 18.52% to ZWG 1.03 billion. Telecel’s operating costs grew by 21.19% to ZWG 197.12 million.

The sector’s growth is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities. However, the increase in operating costs is expected to impact the sector’s profitability.