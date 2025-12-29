By Ross Moyo

Zimbabweans are making their mark on the global internet, uploading more data than ever before. This shift towards content creation and local server hosting has driven a 7.99% surge in used international internet bandwidth capacity, reaching 545,123 Mbps in the third quarter of 2025.

This growth signifies a welcome change in online behavior, as locals move beyond mere consumption to contribute to the global digital landscape.

The increase in internet bandwidth capacity is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Africom are leading the growth in international internet bandwidth capacity.

The growth in used international internet bandwidth capacity is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.

Zimbabwe’s internet sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades.

Mobile Network Operators are anticipated to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable internet services.

The growth in international internet bandwidth capacity is expected to enhance overall user experience and drive digital inclusion.

This trend is likely to continue, driven by the country’s growing tech ecosystem.