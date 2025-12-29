By Ross Moyo

Postal and courier volumes have declined by 18.15% from 439,561 items recorded in the second quarter to 359,794 items in the third quarter of 2025. The decline is attributed to a seasonal trend in letters into the country, which dropped drastically by 85.49%.

However, it’s estimated that thousands of parcels are entering Zimbabwe via unofficial routes, with many people resorting to local bus and transport systems to send and receive parcels due to high official costs.

This exposes them to potential theft risks and highlights the need for the sector to adapt to changing consumer behaviors.

Formal intercity methods are also extremely slow, defeating the purpose of sending parcels via local Zimpost shops, especially across rural towns, where it may take days.

The decline in postal and courier volumes highlights the need for the sector to innovate and improve its services.

The sector is working to improve its services and adapt to the growing demand for digital services.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and other operators are investing in network expansion and upgrades to improve services.

The decline in postal and courier volumes is a testament to the growing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe.

The sector is expected to continue evolving, with operators investing in new technologies and services.