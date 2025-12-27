By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe has continued to register a spike in Starlink Users with a recent 26.91% increase in Vsat users,registering a total 50 949 active users, a strong uptake across the country even when all cities and towns are sold out.

This effectiviely means Starlink is the fastest growing service provider and the third biggest fixed internet access provider in Zimbabwe after TelOne and Liquid intelligent

Zimbabweans across the country have quickly jumped on the Starlink bandwagon, a faster and much more affordable technology that has greatly disrupted the connectivity landscape world over forcing a price drop amongst all internet access providers.

While Vsat technology has other connectivity modes besides Starlink,most subscribers have abandoned the traditional satellites due to very low speeds and high costs associated, with less than two thousand active subscribers across all local service providers.