By Ross Moyo

A team of young Zimbabwean students from Tynwald Primary School is set to make their mark at the Avishkaar IRC 2025 competition in India. The team, led by ICT teacher Ignitius Dhihwa, will compete against other talented students from around the world.

The Avishkaar IRC 2025 competition is a prestigious international event that brings together young engineers and innovators to showcase their skills and learn from each other. The event promises to be an exciting and enriching experience for the participants.

The Tynwald Primary School team qualified for the competition by securing a spot at the Regional Robotics Competition, IRC2025, held in Harare in July 2025. They came second in the Junior Category, earning them a place in the international event.

“We congratulate your team on this remarkable accomplishment,” reads a letter from Cathrine Kanye, Chief Marketing Officer of Robokorda Africa, addressed to the school’s headmaster.

The team’s participation in the competition is a significant achievement, and their success is a reflection of the school’s commitment to fostering STEM education and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

The Avishkaar IRC 2025 competition will feature over 100 activities, 50 workshops, cultural performances, expert interactions, and great food. The team will have the opportunity to learn from other young engineers and innovators and showcase their skills on a global stage.

Ignitius Dhihwa, the team’s leader, is excited about the trip, saying, “I’m taking my Tynwald Primary School Coding and Robotics team to India on Tuesday, 13th January for some international competitions (Avishkaar IRC 2025).”

The team’s success is a testament to the power of STEM education and the importance of providing young people with opportunities to develop their skills and talents.

As the team prepares to leave for India, they are eager to meet new people, learn new skills, and showcase their talents.